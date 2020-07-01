North-east woman helps families organise funerals after son’s death

The loss of a beloved son led one north-east woman to offer bereaved families a personalised way to remember their loved ones.

Isabel Addison’s son Ben was relaxing at his Laurencekirk home on the afternoon of September 29 last year when he suffered breathing problems and called his mother, who alerted 999.

However Ben, who lived with cystic fibrosis, sadly died before paramedics could save him.

Ben’s family wanted to remember him in a way that paid tribute to the man he was, but while preparing her son’s eulogy, Isabel found herself guessing what he would’ve wanted at his funeral.

Now Isabel, from Tarland, wants to help other families to organise a funeral which is a true reflection of their loved one.

She is now an accredited independent funeral celebrant, providing a unique and holistic approach to celebrating the lives of those who have passed away.

Isabel said: “I’ve been to so many funerals and I often felt they were scripted and not about the individual person.

“When I was writing Ben’s eulogy, so many people shared stories about him and they were telling me things I never even knew about him.

“We wanted Ben’s service to reflect who he was, and so as a family we gathered together the limited pieces of information he had shared.

“The only thing we knew for certain was that he wanted his guitar placed on top of his coffin. Ben loved playing his guitar and he was passionate about it.

“He loved 70s rock music and his dad said that he wanted ‘Burn’ by Deep Purple played at his funeral but, other than that, everything was guess work.”

Isabel, who previously worked in care management, wants to break the taboo of speaking about death.

She added: “I used to support over 65s and people with physical disabilities.

“A lot of that involved supporting people who were approaching the end of life. I used to have those conversations with them and nobody had really thought about dying.

“Statistically, 100% of us will die but most of us don’t give it a second thought.

“It’s extremely difficult to plan a funeral for someone you love when you have no idea what they want, you’re always second guessing.”

Isabel said it is an ‘honour’ to help grieving families through the most difficult times they face.

She said: “I did my first funeral a couple of weeks ago and I was told it was immaculate, which I was really chuffed with.

“I want to do for other people what I did for Ben. I want to treat them all as if they are my family.

“It’s such an honour to do the job I do and to support these people who are grieving, it’s humbling.

“I think the most important aspect is empathy. Although I will never know how the bereaved are feeling, because grieving is a very individual process, I can empathise with how they are feeling.”