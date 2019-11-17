North-east woman drops two stone with Weight Watchers ahead of wedding

A north-east woman shed two stone – in time to walk up the aisle.

Hollie-Louise Gardiner from Peterhead tied the knot with her partner Andrew last month at Mar Hall, near Glasgow.

And the 26-year-old, who owns Holliewood Beauty in Peterhead, had already embarked on a bid to lose weight with WW, but her forthcoming wedding gave her the motivation to drop two stone.

Hollie-Louise followed a WW plan as well as attending a workshop. She said: “I was booking a holiday to Dubai with my then-boyfriend Andrew and it was about six to eight weeks before we went away.

“I really wanted to make a change before we did that.

“We then ended up getting engaged while we were away so then I had a wedding to prepare for! From there I continued with WW.

“That gave me so much motivation to keep going and achieve my goals.

“I really got into it before the holiday but when I came back and was getting ready to walk down the aisle I really had a target in mind.

“I wanted to lose two stone which I managed to do and it was absolutely amazing.

“The wedding was an amazing day. It was so good and so special.

“It was absolutely perfect and it was followed by an amazing honeymoon in the Maldives and back to Dubai.”

WW has workshops across the UK, and has just launched its myWW programme which uses details about food preferences and lifestyle to match each member to one of three ways to follow the programme.

Hollie-Louise reached her goal weight in just under a year – and her mum was also inspired to join her in her quest to lose weight.

She said: “The help I had from WW really helped me. Lorraine, who runs our WW community, was amazing with me. If there was ever anything I needed to ask her or any problems she was always there to listen and help me.

“It was so good my mum Janice started coming as well and we really kept each other going.

“I haven’t been in a wee while as I’ve been away on honeymoon but I am really trying to maintain it. I feel such a difference.

“Since I started going to WW I have also got really into the gym. I go a lot and I have a personal trainer. I’m really enjoying that side of things.”

Hollie-Louise attends her workshop in Peterhead FC Monday, 6.30pm, and praised her coach Lorraine Mutch.

She said: “Lorraine is amazing, she is so great at getting you back on track if you start to falter, she is so helpful and inspiring. She was key for me reaching goal.

“I want to say thank you to Lorraine and everyone at WW for giving me the best support and encouragement to do it.

“Everyone was amazing.”

She added: “The plan is so simple, as long as I followed the plan I got great results each week. It wasn’t all about what I weighed, I really wanted to feel healthier and better about myself.

“Being a member of WW quickly started to feel amazing, I had so much more energy and just knew I was looking and feeling great! My husband supported me too by cooking the meals from my favourite “comfort eating cookbook”. He loved them too and couldn’t believe how nice they were for being so healthy.”