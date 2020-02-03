North-east woman describes horrifying moment she found family cars destroyed by hit-and-run driver

A woman has described the horrifying moment she came out of her house to find two family cars wrecked in a crash by a driver who is on the run.

Pamela Barclay and her loved ones were awoken at 5.20am yesterday by a “massive bang” from outside – and were greeted by a scene of destruction on the street.

The mum-of-three’s BMW Estate – which she had left parked outside her home on Buchan Road, Fraserburgh, had been badly damaged with its windscreen smashed – and her daughter Kira Clark’s parked blue Ford Fiesta on top of it.

The Fiesta also sustained major damage – as had a Honda Civic that police believe was driven to the scene by a man who fled on foot.

All three vehicles were written off and two neighbours’ parked vehicles were also struck.

Police are investigating and have appealed for help from the public.

Ms Barclay said: “My eldest daughter, Zoe Clark, woke up at around 5.30am and had heard a massive bang. It woke up half the street.

“Zoe came into get me and I went outside in my pyjamas and was horrified by what I saw.

“I can’t believe the amount of damage this driver has caused. He must have been going at some speed to have that impact.

“There was a man walking his dog who saw him running off from the car.

“He has caused all this damage and then legged it away.”

The 46-year-old works at a Co-operative store in Mintlaw.

She added: “The most frightening thing is that I usually set off for work around that time.

“When you look at the damage that has been caused, you wonder what would have happened to me had I been in the car at the time.”

Ms Barclay, who shares the BMW with her partner Dale Harris, said they will be without a car until at least Wednesday.

She added: “Kira, whose car was also towed away, is 22 and studies at university. This is really going to impact on her ability to travel.

“This is the fifth time our cars have been damaged on the street because cars and buses come around the corner too fast.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “One male made off from the scene and attempts to trace him are ongoing.

“We would appeal for anyone with information about the incident to call Police Scotland on 101.”