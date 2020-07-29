North-east woman celebrates 100th birthday with glass of Prosecco

A former yoga teacher celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

Kate Davidson, who is a resident at Annesley House in Torphins, marked the occasion by sharing a glass of her favourite prosecco with daughter, Barby, and son, John.

Both travelled from England to be with their mum on July 24 but were only able to reunite in the grounds of the home in PPE.

In 1960, Kate moved from London to Banchory with her husband, Jimmy, and their two young children.

As well as being a yoga teacher, Kate worked as a medical secretary at Glen O’Dee hospital before eventually retiring in 1980.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Following retirement, Kate continued to teach yoga on a voluntary basis with CLAN Cancer Support.

Her sessions proved so popular that, at the age of 85, Kate recorded two relaxation CDs called The Bluebell Wood and The Mother Star. Both sold internationally through recording company New World Music and Kate donated the royalties to CLAN.

Despite losing her sight in her 80s, Kate continued to volunteer until she was 92.

She moved to Annesley House at the age of 96 where she is described as a “popular” and “much-loved” resident.

Staff at the home marked Kate’s birthday with a celebratory high tea and birthday cake.