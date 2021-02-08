North-east woman blinded in freak accident

The family of a north-east woman who lost her sight and the ability to walk after a fall on a night out have praised a local charity for their support.

Donna Shinnie, 42, spent 10 months in hospital after the incident at Union Bridge in Aberdeen five years ago and has only recently managed to walk again.

The mother-of-one, from Mastrick, is now working closely with North East Sensory Services (NESS) to regain confidence and independence.

Ms Shinnie, whose speech was also affected by the fall, was only kept alive in hospital after a doctor saw a “glint in her eye”.

Her mother Linda Girling, a 61-year-old shop worker, has cared for Donna since the incident along with her sisters and brother.

It’s not clear how she ended up with the injuries she sustained on the night of April 26, 2016.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

She said: “Everything changed in that moment. We were in Pitlochry for a weekend away when we got the call from my son that Donna was in hospital.

“Donna was a bit tipsy on a night out and was fooling about on the seats at the side of the Union Terrace bridge and went over down the hill

“We thought we were going to lose her, she was in intensive care and a coma – the doctor said if he hadn’t seen a glint in her eye they would have let her go.”

After leaving the hospital, Donna was told she would never walk or speak again, would be permanently blind and require round-the-clock care.

“It was a real struggle at first, but we just decided we were going to work at it, and make little improvements every day,” Linda said. “I just said we would get her body working again – I made her that promise.

“She’s got an amazing family around her working so hard all the time to help her.

“First she started speaking, then she got up on her feet, then was able to use a zimmer, and eventually could walk independently. Now she’s walking all the time, and even goes on a treadmill for 30 minutes a day.

“Every week she was just able to do something more. It was the same with her speech. She couldn’t say much at first, now you can’t shut her up.

“It can be difficult at the moment because she knows what she wants to say but the signals aren’t quite getting through to her mouth – that’s what gets her more frustrated.”

© Supplied by Linda Girling

The fact Donna lost her sight as part of the incident has continued to mystify doctors.

“They just don’t have an answer for it,” Linda explained. “That was probably the toughest part for Donna to deal with – we had a very hard time with that. But we just had to say, that was your life before, this is your new life now.”

The family made contact with NESS staff and work has since taken place to help Donna regain strength and mobility while using a long cane.

Donna worked with NESS’ Rehabilitation for Visual Impairment officers, and Horizons (Aberdeen Health and Social Care partnership’s Occupational Therapy department), pushing herself daily to regain her strength and mobility.

NESS staff like Elaine Taylor, who is part of the charity’s Fieldwork team, have worked with her family throughout.

The option of a guide dog is now being explored, while an application is underway to secure funding for an OrCam MyEye 2 device, something that would give Donna far more independence.

But Linda said it wasn’t just the practical support NESS offered that she was impressed by.

She said: “Ever since lockdown, they’ve been on the phone every couple of weeks. It’s not even for specific reasons, really just to check in to see if Donna is ok. It doesn’t sound like much but it makes a massive difference – no one else has done that for Donna.

“They’ve been a great support in other ways too. We’re currently trying to get the money together for an OrCam, which is a little camera and microphone which you put on your glasses. That then sees things and reads out what they are to Donna – faces, banknotes, barcodes on shopping items, it’s amazingly advanced.

“It’s so important because it means Donna doesn’t always have to ask for help – it genuinely makes everyday tasks like going to the shop a more independent experience.

“It costs around £3,500 and we’re making some good progress getting towards that. What you learn about disability is it makes everything more expensive. Beds, chairs, transport – everything just costs more.

“At one point I even spent £185 on a special cushion. It seems a lot, but you would do and pay anything just to improve quality of life that little bit.”

© Supplied by Linda Girling

NESS staff have been working to find funding sources to help towards the cost of the OrCam.

Although no progress has been made in getting Donna’s sight back, the family, including her 15-year-old daughter Brooke, have made so many other breakthroughs they remain optimistic.

Linda also had advice for other families coping with the effects of serious illness and injury.

“There’s much more we want to do, although it’s actually lockdown that’s stopping us at the minute more than anything else. So once we’re through that we can see what will happen,” Linda added.

“We love going down to Arbroath. Last time we were there I said we’d have her walking over the dunes down to the beach – that’s our next immediate challenge.

“The secret is just to accept your situation then try to work with it. We’ve laughed the whole time.

“The family has had so many laughs these last five years, even when we’ve been trying to get Donna up in the early days then all fell over onto the floor – it’s actually moments like that which get you through.”

Graham Findlay, chief executive of North East Sensory Services, said: “We are committed to ensuring that people with hearing and visual impairments can participate in society in the same way as everyone else.

“Donna and her family have been through a traumatic experience, and I’m so proud of the team at NESS for helping them through this.

“People with sensory impairments have an enormous contribution to make to society, both economically and socially, and we’re focused on helping them do exactly that.”