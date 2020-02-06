North-east woman banned from road after hitting car

A north-east woman who drove into another vehicle in Aberdeen after taking painkillers has been banned from the road for a year.

Sinead Ewen hit the car while driving her white Volkswagen on the city’s North Esplanade West on July 16 last year.

The 42-year-old of Bracken Road, Portlethen, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted to driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The court was told an unnamed driver heard a bang and felt his vehicle move while he was sitting at traffic lights.

Police said Ewen was behaving erratically, with slurred speech and burst out laughing.

She told officers she had taken 20 Diazepam.

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said Ewen’s reliance on the drugs for back pain had “escalated”.

Ewen was also fined £500.