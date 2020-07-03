North-east woman backs charity drive to combat isolation

A north-east woman is backing a major charity which has launched a new telephone service to help people living with the aftermath of a stroke.

The Stroke Association’s ‘Here for you’ scheme connects stroke survivors and families, to trained volunteers, to offer support following a stroke and to help combat feelings of isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pam Vickers from Deeside has been in a caring role for some years since her husband had a stroke.

As a lived experience volunteer for the ‘Here for You’ service, she is providing telephone support to other carers like herself.

Pam said: “Despite the support we received from family, friends and doctors, you still have times when you feel very alone. The ‘Here For You’ telephone support service would have been a great help just to know I wasn’t on my own and that there is help out there.

“Now, I want to volunteer for this service because I know people affected by stroke including carers need support. I needed support.

“The person I have been talking to is dealing with very similar issues that I have dealt with in the past. This includes the extra strain that comes with having to do things on your own without having the help you might need, challenges that are presented with a physical disability–the need to run the house and make decisions on your own. Coping with the emotional and personality changes that happen to the person who has had the stroke and of course your own emotions.”

Karen Garrott, head of Stroke Support in Scotland said: “People affected by stroke often say that the biggest impact of their stroke are the psychological effects – in particular feelings of depression or anxiety. These ‘unseen’ problems can have a massive impact on a person’s stroke recovery.

“We developed this service during lockdown, but feedback from our volunteers providing it, and from those receiving it have encouraged us to continue with it.”

To sign up to the Here For You service call the Stroke Association on 0303 3033 100.