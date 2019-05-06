North-east woman, 82, recognised for lifetime of service to Red Cross

There will be collections across the north-east to help mark a national charity’s week of fundraising.

Red Cross Week 2019 takes place from today until Sunday with one local woman recognised for a lifetime of service.

Kathleen Moir, 82, from Oldmeldrum, first started fundraising with the Red Cross during the Second World War selling raffle tickets.

As she grew up and had her own young family in the 1960s, they would be taken around the local farms to continue with the fundraising, which turned this into a yearly family effort since 1975.

Kathleen was recognised for her long service with the British Red Cross at a ceremony in Aberdeen in March and will be helping collect funds this week along with many other volunteers across the country.

There will also be collections in Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Stonehaven and Aberdeen. Donate online by visiting www.redcross.org.uk/redcrossweek or redcross.org.uk.