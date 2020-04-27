North east wind farm community funds closed

Two north-east wind farm community funding pots will remain closed until the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

The St Johns Hill Community Fund has been temporarily shut, while Hillhead of Auquhirie will not open at the moment.

Areas affected by these closures are Arbuthnott, Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar, Mearns, and Stonehaven.

The funding pots will remain closed until further notice and will reopen for three months in the future when the restrictions have been lifted.

Representatives from the wind farms hope that this will help by not applying additional pressure of groups to make sure applications are submitted on time.

If you have any questions regarding this, please contact KDP on this email address: windfarms@kdp.scot.