North-east wind farm community fund now open for applications

A wind farm community fund has opened for applications from north-east groups.

Applications can now be received from community groups and projects to Octopus, the energy company which developed Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm, based near Stonehaven.

Communities from the following areas of Arbuthnott, Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar, Mearns and Stonehaven and District can apply for funding.

The community will see £12,420 per year during the 25-year lifetime of the wind farm.

Applications are open from today until July 31.

The applications will be considered by a panel of representatives from the community council areas along with a representative from Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP). They will meet in August to consider applications.

For more information email windfarms@kdp.scot or phone 01569 763246.