North-east whisky distillery plans win backing

Plans to add four new tanks at a north-east whisky distillery have been backed by council bosses.

The units could be added to the Glen Garioch Distillery near Oldmeldrum, which also has a visitor centre and shop.

The cylinders would be place at the back of the maltings building at the site.

Each of the tanks would be 27ft high with an overall width of more than 19ft.

One letter of objection was submitted with concerns about noise being raised but it was confirmed the tanks do not make any noise

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

According to an Aberdeenshire Council report, Glen Garioch Distillery is a B-listed building and is part of the Oldmeldrum conservation area.

The document said the impact of the tanks on the distillery would be “minor”.

It said: “The tanks are screened from view of neighbouring properties to the north by an established tree belt.

“They would not be directly visible from Distillery Road; however, the tanks would be visible from a small section on King Street.

“It is considered that the visual impact on the character of the distillery and conservation area is minor.

“The proposed tanks would not have a significant impact on residential amenity through their operation.”

Members of the Formartine area committee will discuss the planning application when they meet on Tuesday.