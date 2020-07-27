North-east wedding industry reflects on impact of difficult four months in lockdown

After it was announced that weddings would need to be postponed or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not only brides and grooms who were affected.

A full industry rests on the reliable, consistent stream of marriages taking place – from the people who provide the bridal gowns to the people who design and print the guests’ invitations.

The wedding industry was shaken in March when this stream was unexpectedly interrupted, leaving many facing an uncertain future.

Amanda McGee started her Boddam-based wedding stationery business, RSVP by Amanda, five years ago, when she was up for redundancy from her oil and gas job.

Amanda, who lives in Peterhead, did not lose her job that time, but she kept running the business alongside her office work until deciding to take the plunge in October last year, giving up oil and gas to be her own boss full time.

Then lockdown happened.

“Panic was my initial feeling, because it was the unknown,” said Amanda.

“I had a lot of brides, and I knew a lot would be contacting me, but no one knew when weddings would be starting back up again, so it was not knowing how many weddings would be affected.

“I had a few brides contact me and ask my advice, which is really difficult but I tried to advise them as much as possible, saying yes we could put this bit of information into your invitations just in case the worst was to happen.”

Linda Andersson, the owner of Elmar Bridal in Peterhead, found the emotional toll as difficult as the confusion.

She said: “During lockdown it was really sad, because we had so many brides that had to postpone their weddings and I was getting phone calls from them.

“I was trying to comfort them by saying it’s just postponed, it’s not cancelled, you’ll still get your big day.

“Then, to be honest, I’d get off the phone after having tried to be as positive as possible for their sake, coming off the phone and crying my eyes out on their behalf, because I just felt so sorry for them.”

Thankfully, while people were forced to postpone their big days, it did not stop them planning them, and Amanda was able to continue helping them out.

She said: “Because I don’t have massive overheads on my business, I was able to carry on with my business.

“I’ve been doing cards in the meantime and also save-the-dates for next year’s wedding invites as well.

“A lot of brides have contacted me asking if I still have availability for next year, and I’m like, yes, I will fit anybody in.

“It’s not like with photographers and things like that, they have to be there on a specific date, but I can fit people in any sort of date, that’s not a problem.”

Things were more difficult for Linda and Elmar Bridal.

She said: “We were closed from the Monday of lockdown right through to June 29.

“We did absolutely nothing, because it’s not something you can do online. We suffered greatly as a business because of it.

“No money in at all, but bills still had to be paid, so it was really, really difficult.”

With weddings now allowed to go ahead, albeit with a limited number of guests, Linda has seen customers start returning to her shop.

However, the changes in-store from pre-lockdown days are significant.

She said: “We’re having to sanitise the dresses by means of spraying them with an antibacterial spray, then steaming them, and then they need to dry before they can go back on the rail before the next appointment.

“So we’ve had to cut back on our appointments hugely, to be honest. Saturdays are always really busy with us, we are doing evening appointments to try and cover girls that can’t get booked in.”

The outlook is not necessarily grim, though, as life gradually returns to a version of normality.

Amanda said: “I’m feeling really positive, and giving a bit of positivity to my brides and grooms too.”