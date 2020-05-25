North-east webinar to help businesses survive Covid-19

A virtual class will teach attendees to create a digital marketing strategy that will benefit their business during the pandemic.

Hosted by Business Gateway, the seminar will coach individuals on practical strategies, which can be harnessed to help their business through economically challenging times.

The class will guide participants through the individual steps needed, in order to create a digital marketing strategy.

The aim of this is to meet individual business objectives and create more leads during the crisis.

A range of topics will be covered, including how to provide relevant content, as well as the publication and amplification of this content.

Attendees will learn more on establishing what their customers are looking for, how to set measurable goals, prioritise digital mediums, source content and carry out competitor analysis.

This is a free DigitalBoost event which is funded by Digital Scotland.

It will be held on Thursday, June 4 from 1.30pm-3pm.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3bQujC5.

