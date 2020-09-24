North-east war memorial to be lit up in gold to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

A historic north-east war memorial will be lit up in gold to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

The Stonehaven War Memorial will be illuminated on September 30 as part of the Glow Gold September campaign.

Milene Munro’s son Braeden Williams passed away aged seven in October 2014 after battling a brain tumour.

For the last four years, she has helped to organise the campaign, which forms part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The 51-year-old is a committee member at CALICO (Cancer and Leukaemia In Children Orientated).

The Grampian-based charity was set up in 1983 and works to support all families who have children suffering from cancer, leukaemia or cancer-related illness.

Milene, from the city centre, said: “We want to raise awareness of childhood cancer because it will mean better research and understanding.

“Everyone associates the pink ribbon with breast cancer, for example, so we want that same recognition for the Glow Gold campaign.

“The Stonehaven War Memorial was lit up two years ago, and it’s being done again this year for the campaign.”

As part of Glow Gold September, Milene helped set out 19 spray-painted golden bikes at prominent locations across the city including Union Square, The Green and on Union Street.

They represent the children who have passed away as a result of cancer.

She added: “The campaign was founded in 2016, and this is its fifth year.

“The gold bikes have just seemed to have taken off and they’re all over the world now.

“The bikes and the lit-up monuments are something tangible for people to remember, which is why I think they resonate with people.”

Milene prepared a tribute tree in Seaton Park which she decorated with wooden tags and gold ribbons featuring the names of children being treated for cancer or who have completed treatment.

Special cards featuring the signs and symptoms of childhood cancer are also being handed out to every school in Aberdeen.

There are around 1,900 new children’s cancer cases in the UK every year, which equates to around five every day.

About 400 children develop brain tumours each year in the UK with boys more likely to suffer one than girls.

To find out more about Glow Gold September, visit www.facebook.com/GlowGoldSeptember/