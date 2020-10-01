North-east war memorial illuminated in gold to mark end of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

A historic north-east war memorial was illuminated in gold to mark the end of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Stonehaven War Memorial was lit up yesterday evening (WED) as part of the Glow Gold September campaign.

Milene Munro’s son Braeden Williams passed away aged seven in October 2014 after battling a brain tumour.

For the last four years, she has helped to organise the campaign, which forms part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The 51-year-old is a committee member at CALICO (Cancer and Leukaemia In Children Orientated).

The Grampian-based charity was set up in 1983 and works to support all families who have children suffering from cancer, leukaemia or cancer-related illness.

Milene said this year’s campaign was a success, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

She said: “The Glow Gold September campaign has been really well received this year, especially by the families who have tags on the tribute tree.

“It’s been really busy this month which is good, I didn’t think it would be because of Covid-19.”

As part of Glow Gold September, Milene helped set out 19 spray-painted golden bikes at prominent locations across the city including Union Square, The Green and on Union Street.

They represent the children who have passed away as a result of cancer.

Milene prepared a tribute tree in Seaton Park which she decorated with wooden tags and gold ribbons featuring the names of children being treated for cancer or who have completed treatment.

And special cards featuring the signs and symptoms of childhood cancer were handed out to every school in Aberdeen.

Milene added: “The awareness cards were received well in schools. Calico, the charity, received emails from schools asking them if they could receive the information in PDF format so they could put them out to parents too which is great.

“A school friend of Braeden’s wanted to do something so she put gold rocks out in Ellon, along with awareness cards in his memory.

“I did have other things planned this year, but I’ll have to postpone them until next year.

“I’ll be keeping them a secret until then.”

To find out more about Calico, visit www.calicogrampian.org.uk