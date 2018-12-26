North-east war memorial damaged in crash could take months to repair

A damaged north-east war memorial could take several months to repair, a council has said.

The Banff Strike Wing Memorial on the A98 at Boyndie was damaged in a car crash on December 3.

Aberdeenshire Council is in charge of repairing the memorial, which pays tribute to RAF servicemen who served in the Second World War, and a spokeswoman said work will not get under way until the new year as a site survey is needed.

It is understood work won’t begin until February at the earliest.

The spokeswoman saidd: “It is very sad to see the memorial in such a bad state and we will do all we can to tidy up the area as quickly as we can.

“The monument itself will require some remedial work but we do not know the extent of the damage until a survey has been carried out.”

A spokesman for Legion Scotland said: “The damage sustained by the memorial will undoubtedly cause upset to the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war and to the local Armed Forces community as a whole.

“We understand the council needs specialist assistance to repair the damage and we hope this is done swiftly.”

Banff and District Councillor Glen Reynolds said: “The necessary works should clearly be expedited before the winter weather fully impacts.”

His fellow ward councillor John Cox said: “The memorial attracts many visitors to the area. Banff Strike Wing played a huge part in the community.”

Another councillor for the ward, Michael Roy, said: “The damage is such that it will take some time and care to restore the memorial to its former state.

“Every effort is being made to have this done as expeditiously as possible.”