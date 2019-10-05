North-east wants action on firework sales

More than half of north-east residents believe there should be controls on fireworks, a new report says.

The UK Government sets the legislation on fireworks but the Scottish Government said it will look at how it can reduce damage caused by misuse.

To assess national opinion, Holyrood surveyed people across Scotland and has now published a report with the results.

It revealed 71% of Scots surveyed said there should be more control over sales, while 20% said there should not and 8% said they did not know.

In the north-east, 58% said there should be more control on who can buy the items.

However, 35% of north-east residents said there should not be more control on sales – the highest percentage of any Scottish region.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said: “The results of our consultation and survey demonstrate overwhelming public support for a change in how fireworks are sold and used.

“While legislation on the sale of fireworks is reserved to Westminster, I will work to look at the powers we have to drive forward action to reduce the damage caused by fireworks misuse.

“The consultation also highlighted the wider harm that can be caused, including our ex-service people and those with underlying mental health issues.

“I will update parliament shortly on our intended action to ensure fireworks are used safely and appropriately.”