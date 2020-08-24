North-east walking association launches redesigned online route directory

An online directory of paths and waterways in Moray for walking, horse riding, cycling and canoeing has been relaunched after a complete overhaul.

After their Walking & Outdoor Festival was cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the Moray Way Association kept busy by developing their 15-year-old website.

The new, user-friendly site features a comprehensive range of routes to help all ages and abilities explore the county.

It highlights the growing list of Health Walks, which were set up to encourage regular modest exercise, as well as long-distance walks the Dava Way, Moray Coastal Trail and Speyside Way, which combine to create the 100-mile Moray Way.

All 150 of the current routes, which span the entire region, are labelled with difficulty, duration, length and accessibility information.

Laurie Piper, the chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, said: “The new Moray Ways website is a great resource for local people and visitors.

“Whether you are an accomplished walker or looking for a gentle afternoon stroll, the site has dozens of different options right across the region.

“Moray Speyside is famous for its scenery and landscapes and there’s often no better way to experience it than on foot.”