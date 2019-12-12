North-east voting gets under way in General Election as polls open

Voters will go to the polls today to elect their next government.

It comes six weeks after the Brexit negotiations in Westminster led MPs to back Boris Johnson’s call for a vote on October 29.

Polling stations across the north-east opened their doors at 7am today and voters have until 10pm to cast their ballot.

Voters are reminded to check their polling cards for details of where their polling station is.

This election uses the first past the post system, which means voters opt for one of the candidates listed on the ballot paper and the person with the most votes wins.

All other votes are disregarded, unlike in other voting systems, such as the single transferable vote (STV), which is used in the Scottish local government elections.

Once polls close at 10pm, votes from the Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Banff and Buchan, Gordon and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituencies will be transported to the P&J Live.

Guidelines based on forecasts from local council and historic performances predict Newcastle or Sunderland will be the first to declare, with Newcastle declaring their 2017 result before 11pm.

However, this is just a guideline and subject to change depending on the circumstances.

Angus is likely to come in at 2.30am, with Aberdeen North and South expected around 3am and Moray at around 3.30am. Banff and Buchan, Gordon and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine should be the last constituencies in the north-east to declare at around 5am.

Some seats could be as late as 10am, including Cornwall, although the winner of the election is usually known in the early hours of the morning as constituencies continue counting.

After the vote is finalised and all the constituencies have declared, the leader of the winning party – if there is a clear winner – will ask the Queen for permission to form a new government.

This election marks a historic occasion as it will be the first time in nearly 100 years that the country has gone to the polls so close to Christmas.

The last December general election took place in 1923 when Conservative Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin had been in office only a matter of months when he decided to call an election.

Baldwin called a snap general election after becoming convinced of the need to introduce tariffs but his government had previously pledged not do so.

His gamble backfired and when the country voted on December 6 1923, the result was a hung parliament and ultimately a Labour minority government.