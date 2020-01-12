North-east volunteers wanted for school bike scheme

A national charity is looking for volunteers to help encourage children to take active travel to school in the north-east.

The Sustrans I Bike programme, which is run in partnership with Aberdeen City Council, gives children the skills they need to travel actively, safely and confidently to their classes.

It’s now hoped more people will help support the scheme.

Helen McCafferty, Sustrans project officer for I Bike Volunteers, said: “Volunteers are integral to the work we do in Aberdeen to help inspire more children to walk, cycle or scoot to school and in their spare time.

“The benefits of volunteering can be enormous. It can help protect your mental and physical health.

“Volunteering can help you find friends, connect with your community, learn new skills and even advance your career.”

Training is given to those who sign up, allowing them to support activities such as playground scooter and cycle skills.

I Bike Aberdeen volunteer Hanne Bruhn added: “What surprised me is the real kick I get when the children achieve a skill for life.

“They feel they have achieved something by themselves and there’s a real pride in that.”

To get involved email volunteers-scotland@sustrans.org.uk