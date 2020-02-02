North-east volunteers wanted for Marie Curie Great Daffodil appeal

An Aberdeen MSP has called on local people to volunteer for an important charity initiative.

Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal is returning next month, with volunteers being sought to help hand out their iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, has thrown his backing behind the scheme.

He said: “I’ve seen first hand the vital and caring work that Marie Curie do throughout the north-east.

“Aberdeen has some of the highest volunteer numbers in the country and it would be great to see this city step up to the plate once again.

“If you can spare even just a couple of hours to help out, then please get in touch with the folks at Marie Curie to lend a hand.”

The appeal will be launched in Union Street on February 22 and locally will help fund the 56 Marie Curie nurses working across NHS Grampian.