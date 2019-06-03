North-east volunteers rack up 11,333 hours for charity

North-east volunteers have contributed more than 11,000 hours to a charity.

Across the region, supporters of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland have racked up a total of 11,333 hours.

It’s estimated that this has raised £105,149 in gross economic benefit to the local area.

The charity is celebrating Volunteer Week, which runs until Friday.

The charity relies on volunteers to help deliver its vital services, assist in running its shops and fundraising events and provide support in its offices.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: “Our volunteers are absolutely vital to the work that we do, and we want to say a big thank you to them for the difference they are making.

“Without our volunteers we simply could not support as many people to get their lives back after a stroke or diagnosis of a chest or heart condition.”

To find out more about volunteering please go to chss.org.uk/volunteering