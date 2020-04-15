North-east volunteers honoured at council awards

North-east residents have been honoured for their volunteering efforts at an annual awards evening.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Active Schools Team presented its Volunteer of the Year title at Aberdeenshire Sports Council’s awards evening last month.

It focused on those who have gone above and beyond for the Active Schools initiative.

In first place were Fiona and Andy Clegg from Inverurie.

The pair have been volunteering with Active Schools since 2011 and run Uryside School’s football club.

On average, 43 children attend sessions each week, and in the past nine years, they have helped to recruit around 12 other parents to help them.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jenny Munro, from Mackie, Stonehaven came second.

Jenny works as a visiting PE specialist at Bervie Primary School as well as volunteering to support extracurricular sporting opportunities for children in the area.

Last year, the school received sportscotland’s Gold School Sport Award.

In third place was Lauri Booth from Banff, who has volunteered for the past four years at Portsoy Primary School.

This year she has helped with Junior Joggers, as well as tennis, badminton, hockey and multi-sports activities.

A Live Life Aberdeenshire spokesman said: “We can’t thank all our volunteers enough – they help the team to develop sport and physical activity across the area.”