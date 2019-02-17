North-east volunteers help repair popular mountain paths

People from around the north-east have taken part in a project to repair and conserve mountain paths.

The Mountains and the People, which is part of conservation charity Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland, is now in its fourth year, and has worked within the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

A total of 50 people have signed up from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to volunteer to help preserve the landscape.

Activity project manager Tom Wallace said: “All the work carried out is crucial in repairing damage to the fragile upland landscapes and Aberdeenshire volunteers have helped to make a huge difference on several projects.

“Our teams have helped with the preservation of some of Scotland’s most famous trails, including nearby Loch Muick – a place that’s important to many who live in Aberdeenshire.”