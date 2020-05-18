North-east volunteers help out town’s vulnerable residents

A dedicated group of north-east volunteers have been making sure people in their town do not go without during the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus Community Care group was set in March and for the last eight weeks it has been making sure the most vulnerable are given a helping hand during the pandemic.

The group has split the town into 24 separate zones with team leaders and volunteers delivering food parcels, medicine and anything else needed during the crisis.

To make sure they were targeting those most at need they delivered thousands of cards to residents who were asked contact the community care group in case they needed help.

Coronavirus Community Care for Portlethen was set up by Robert Gordon University student Sophie Stephen.

It started out as a social media site for anyone with spare essential goods like food or toilet roll.

After a holding a meeting before the lockdown restrictions were introduced Sophie decided to set up the group.

It has quickly taken off and hundreds of people from Portlethen and the surrounding area have given up their time to help out.

Sophie, 23, said she decided to launch the group when the original social media page gained popularity.

The international marketing management student said: “The Facebook page grew so quickly and within a few days we had 300 members on it.

“So I decided to have a meeting to get people involved and it has grown from there.

“It has been great hearing about people in the different zones getting help.

“The amount of donations has been amazing too. We have been getting food, cleaning supplies, nappies and even hand sanitiser.”

Coronavirus Community Care is based at the Portlethen Jubilee Hall, which acts as a distribution for any deliveries that need to go out.

Sundari Joseph from the hall committee said they want to hear from anyone in the town who could do with help to get in touch.

She said: “We put cards through the doors of about 6,000 households and we did that early in March.

“We are offering shopping, food parcels, the collection of prescriptions and telephone support for any who is lonely.

“We are just doing what we can and the community has really rallied round in all areas.

“We are looking for people in need and if someone knows anyone who needs some help they can get in touch with us.”

