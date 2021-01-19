North-east volunteers encouraged to apply for place on Children’s Panel

People in the north-east are being encouraged to apply to become volunteers for the Children’s Panel.

It comes after Children’s Hearings Scotland (CHS) launched its biggest ever national campaign to recruit new volunteer members to work with children in their local communities.

Panel members are volunteers from local communities who take part in children’s hearings.

Their role is to listen and make legal decisions with and for infants, children and young people.

They are there to ensure that the young person is at the heart of every decision made.

Pauline Avena is a volunteer panel member in Aberdeen. She moved from the Philippines to Scotland in 2016 and is currently studying to become a mechanical engineer.

She said: “The more variety we have within the panel, the more knowledge we can share with others.

“Children will connect with different types of people, so it’s important that they feel supported in their hearing. We can’t have panel members that are all identical as this does not take into account different experiences and views.”

Children’s Hearings Scotland national convener and chief executive, Elliot Jackson, said: “We asked young people with lived experience of the hearings system what specific traits they wanted to see in their panel members.

“They were crystal clear and told us that it doesn’t matter what your background, your profession, or your age is – what matters are the qualities that you can bring to the room, such as compassion and empathy, being a good listener, someone you can trust.

“If you want to make a difference in your local community, I ask you to consider applying to volunteer as a panel member. You would be joining a vibrant community at an important time.”

The campaign aims to attract a diverse group of volunteers, to ensure panel members reflect the communities they live in, and who have the right qualities.

Applications close at midnight on February 15 2021.

To find out more about the role and what is involved, go to www.chscotland.gov.uk