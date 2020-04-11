North-east volunteers deliver supplies to frontline staff battling coronavirus

Volunteers handing out comfort boxes to the north-east’s frontline healthcare workers were given a round of applause as they made their first deliveries.

The Evening Express and Original 106 both back NHS Grampian Endowment Fund’s bid to supply items to those battling Covid-19.

The comfort boxes contain a range of items like shower gel, snack bars, tea, coffee and Pot Noodles.

Around 150 of the comfort boxes were dropped off at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in the first delivery of the new venture on Thursday.

There was even a round of applause for the volunteers and the van drivers who make sure doctors, nurses and other workers received the packages.

Operational manager of NHS Grampian charities Sheena Lonchay said they have had plenty support from health service staff who receive the boxes.

She said: “We’ve had some lovely messages from people and they are quite touched by everything we are doing for them.

“In the grand scheme of things it is not very much to give people a cup of soup and a packet of crisps, but everyone is delighted.

“When we arrived with our delivery the management team came out and they applauded us.

“It was very touching and unexpected.

“We are doing our little bit by putting a few things in a box.

“As long as this carries on we will continue making up our boxes.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A range of businesses and charities are already involved with efforts to make sure comfort boxes get to staff in need of some small relief from their hard work.

Sheddocksley Baptist Church’s Fine Peace Cafe is acting as the distribution centre for the boxes, and the John Clark Motor Group has provided two vans and drivers to make deliveries.

Friends of Anchor are joining in the effort and providing a range of treats for staff, while the Grampian Hospitals Arts Trust is co-ordinating drawings from children as well as messages of support to go inside the boxes and decals to decorate the outside.

Deliveries will resume on Tuesday, and Sheena is urging more businesses to help out by making donations of items.

Companies looking to donate items for the comfort boxes can visit the Fine Peace Cafe on Eday Walk between 9am and noon or contact nhgs.involve@nhs.net

The kind of items the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund wants include juice, cereal bars, face wipes, hand cream and any foods that can be prepared with a kettle.

Cash donations to support the delivery of comfort boxes can be made to the Coronavirus Support Fund at nhsgcharities.com/donate

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.