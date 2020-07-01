North-east volunteering charity launches awards for Covid-19 community heroes

An Aberdeenshire volunteering charity has launched an award for people who went above and beyond to serve their community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) has helped to support volunteers, community organisations and Covid-19 support groups over the last four months, and is now seeking to recognise those who made a difference to their local area with the AVA Community Spirit Award.

People in Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to send their nominations for the award to communityspirit@avashire.org.uk ahead of the closing date on Friday July 17.

The awards will be announced through the AVA’s August newsletter, to be published on the charity’s website on Wednesday July 29.

AVA CEO Dan Shaw said: “Our team of development officers who live and work across Aberdeenshire have seen some amazing efforts by communities who have worked creatively and imaginatively to support those who are most vulnerable by bringing communities closer together.

“We have seen communities reinforcing existing links with residents while others are more united than ever before because of the “Community Spirit” they now have.

“We couldn’t let lockdown ease without recognising the fantastic volunteering effort and anyone can nominate someone who may have helped them during the pandemic.”