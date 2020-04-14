North-east volunteer group appeals for food tubs

A north-east volunteer group which has been working tirelessly to help the vulnerable during lockdown has put out an appeal for food tubs.

The Buckie Kindness Group is on a mission to help people in need.

One of the group’s founders, John Stuart, said that they were “appealing for plastic tubs” so they can supply additional meals.

Councillor Sonya Warren, who is involved with the group, said that the community’s support has been “phenomenal” during these uncertain times.

She said: “We have a huge amount of volunteers that are so willing to do anything like doing someone’s shopping.

“We have managed to deliver meals to a lot of people and their reaction has been humbling.”

Call 07592 307501 between noon and 7pm if you need any help. ​