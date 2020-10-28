North-east volunteer drivers recognised for their vital service

Transport volunteers across the north-east have been recognised for their outstanding service, commitment, and contribution at the Grampian Volunteer Transport Awards.

The biennial awards highlight the vital support that community transport provides.

The virtual ceremony on Tuesday saw winners recognised for a wide range of work.

Volunteer Driver/Escort of the Year was jointly-awarded to Norman Kinnaird of Huntly Community Minibus and Dave McLauchlin from Aberdeen Cyrenians.

In his role with the Huntly Community Minibus, Norman has been a lifeline for many in the area and has worked tirelessly during the pandemic to promote and operate the vehicle.

Those who rely on the service praised Norman for ‘going out of his way’ and for providing social interaction for many who were isolated.

As a volunteer driver for more than six years with Aberdeen Cyrenians, Dave has been a vital part of their emergency food service during Covid-19.

Dave’s work to collect food donations meant that the Cyrenians could continue to replenish stocks to meet the high demand for the service.

The Community Contribution (Organisation) Award was presented to North East Rider Volunteers Scotland (NERVS).

The group of more than 250 volunteers provides an essential service transporting medical supplies, treatments and equipment.

Their efforts during the pandemic expanded to include the coordination of emergency prescription deliveries, as well as transporting doctors and nurses who faced difficulties in getting to work.

Special mention was also given to Aberdeenshire Council officers Charles Mackintosh (Duty Officer) and Tracey Morris (Facilities Officer) who went the extra mile as part of their work helping those shielding, by delivering food and prescriptions.

Each winner was awarded a £250 prize donated by Colin Lawson Transport.

A special prize for notable mention was donated by Live Life Aberdeenshire and was awarded to Rachel Milne of North East Transport Training.

The awards are supported by Health & Transport Action Plan (HTAP) partner organisations across public, third and commercial sectors in Grampian.