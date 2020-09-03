North-east voluntary organisation presented with Queens Award for Voluntary Service

A north-east voluntary organisation has been presented with a top award.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Mr Sandy Manson, presented

North East Open Studios (NEOS) with the Queens Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

It’s the highest honour given to volunteer groups across the UK and

recognises their outstanding work in communities.

NEOS was presented with its award at The Studio in Monymusk.

Chair Fiona Duckett, who received the award on behalf of the organisation, said: “North East Open Studios (NEOS) is thrilled to bits to receive this award as we know what an honour it is.

“It is amazing recognition of all the volunteer hours that have been put in to create the event that is NEOS.

“A huge thank you to The Studio Monymusk for hosting what was the smallest presentation of a QAVS. It was a lovely evening held outside in the picturesque square of Monymusk.”

NEOS provide an informal contact network for artists, makers and gallery owners and help the public access creative talent across the north-east.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Mr Sandy Manson, who represents Her Majesty The Queen in the county, added: “I was delighted to be able to present North East Open Studios with its Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of its exceptional work.

“NEOS creates such a sustainable and effective platform for so many local artists where they can share their talent and work with a wide and appreciative audience.

“The reach and impact of the volunteer’s work is truly inspiring and they thoroughly deserve this very special recognition.”

The QAVS award was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and is the MBE for volunteer groups.