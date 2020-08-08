North-east virtual variety show event raises more than £1,200 for children’s charity

A virtual variety show held last weekend has raised more than £1,200 for an Aberdeen children’s charity.

Charlie House hosted its first BIG Sunday Showcase on August 2, which featured talented individuals from across the north-east battling it out for a coveted trophy and other goodies.

As well as proceeds from ticket sales going towards the charity, it also hosted an auction event on the evening, with various different lots up for grabs.

In total, £1,285 was raised, which will go towards supporting children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

On the night, 11-year-old Iona Fraser-Queen from Glen Lethnot was crowned champion, after her rendition of Adele’s Do You Remember landed her 27% of the total votes cast.

The other finalists who were showcased on the night were singers Jasmine Lamond Watt, Danny Collie, Arvind Karaimangat, Kayla Nicol, Amanda Taylor and Stuart Veitch, as well as dancer Sophia Reid and gymnast Chloe Carrol.

Coronavirus meant all of Charlie House’s major fundraising events for the year have been cancelled. That meant coming up with new innovative ways to continue bringing in funds to support babies, children and young people as well as their families throughout this time.

Director of fundraising at Charlie House Susan Crighton said: “Since the Covid-19 lockdown and isolation began, Charlie House has seen an 80% increase in requests from the families we engage with and a significant reduction in income and donations.

“We are offering online and phone support and our team are working incredibly hard to meet demand. We have also created pre-recorded information videos, on-line activities and resources, arranged delivery of 40 isolation packs including sensory toys, games, arts & crafts and pamper packs, disposable gloves and hand sanitiser.

“The support provided by the Charlie House team is a lifeline for some families as they adjust to the extended isolation period while juggling siblings who are currently out of school, working from home and withdrawal of regular carers who help share their child’s care requirements.

“We have to continue to be able to offer this support and keep our charity functioning to ensure the families are supported now and into the future.”