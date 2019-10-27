North-east villagers in push for wheelchair path fund

A group of villagers hoping to build a wheelchair access path along a north-east beach have launched a crowdfunder to secure the final round of money.

It is hoped the upgrade at Findhorn beach will allow all visitors to enjoy the stunning views across the Moray Firth.

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company (TFVCC) has used a bequest from the late whisky legend David Urquhart to raise £170,000, but still needs a final £15,000 to meet deadlines and allow work to begin next month.

It has launched an online crowdfunding appeal to raise the outstanding amount.

Frank Allan, chairman of TFVCC, said: “This final sum is the key to unlocking the project to allow wheelchair users and others access to superb views of the Moray Firth and realise the vision and legacy of one man.”

Donations can be made to the David Urquhart Memorial Path at https://bit.ly/2qzwIPQ