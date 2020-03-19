North-east villagers encouraged to donate food to help elderly

North-east villagers have been encouraged to donate items of food to help elderly people in self-isolation.

Karen Mutch, who lives in St Fergus, was inspired to help those self-isolating because she was “so fed up with greedy people” clearing supermarket shelves and decided to help elderly in the village.

Ms Mutch said she knows residents who are scared and wanted to do “what she can” to help.

She set up a table at the village hall and people donated items such as cereal, toilet roll and tinned foods.

She said: “The people in St Fergus have been so kind and given lots of donations, so there is a lot community spirit here.

“It’s nice seeing people come together.”

Residents can donate more items tomorrow at the village hall from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

