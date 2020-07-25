North-east villagers advised not to drink water after routine sample failure

Residents in a north-east village have been advised not to drink tap water unless boiled following a routine sample failure.

Scottish Water has put a ‘boil notice’ alert in place on a precautionary basis for Gourdon with immediate effect.

Routine sampling from a service reservoir in the area has identified the water “has not met the usual microbiological standards in the water network serving the area”, Scottish Water said.

Residents are being told not to drink tap water unless it has been boiled until further notice – but can continue to use it for bathing and washing clothes and dishes.

The notice has been issued after discussions with NHS Grampian. Customers will receive a hand-delivered notification to their homes.

John Dalrymple, public health scientist at Scottish Water, said: “While under this restriction as a precaution tap water must be boiled before it is safe to consume. The water only needs to be brought to the boil and then allowed to cool in a covered container.

“Testing will continue over the weekend and we hope to be able to lift this notice on Monday or Tuesday.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for understanding the need for this precautionary measure.”

Until further notice Scottish Water has advised customers in Gourdon they must only use boiled tap water for the following: drinking; cleaning teeth; preparing babies’ feeds and disinfecting feeding equipment; preparing food including ice cubes and salads, pet food and drink; and washing open wounds.

A bottled water station has been set up outside the war memorial at the junction between Brae Road and Greenbraes Road.

Scottish Water said there are a number of properties not affected by the issue as they are on a different water supply.

They are:

Braeview Gardens

Braeview

Greenbraes Crescent

Greenbraes Road

Selby Place

Customers who may require assistance or support are asked to contact Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.