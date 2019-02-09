North-east village residents to have say on 71-home plans

Residents are to be given the chance to have their say on a proposal to build homes in a north-east village.

Developers have notified Aberdeenshire Council they are exploring the possibility of building 71 properties near a site in Johnshaven.

The project has been put forward by Fotheringham Property Developments, which is eyeing land at Goldenacre in the village.

A proposal of application notice (PoAN) has been tabled to the local authority, stating an intention to host a public consultation event.

The development includes 71 homes and it is not known what size of properties it would comprise of.

Letters have been sent to the Benholm and Johnshaven community council and residents regarding the plans.

Supporting documents for the application by the homebuilder said: “The development comprises of 71 new houses in the traditional fishing village of Johnshaven.

“The site is located to the north of Johnshaven.

“The site was previously granted planning permission in 2010 for 67 houses but this permission lapses in 2015.”

The consultation will be held on February 21 at the Johnshaven village hall starting at 10am.