North-east village in shock after two men found dead

A north-east community has been left in shock after two men were found dead in a house.

The bodies of two males were discovered inside a property in Ballater.

The men, aged 28 and 44, were found by police officers on Friday afternoon in a home on Swann Place in the Aberdeenshire village.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained, with post-mortem examinations due to take place to establish the causes.

A police probe into the deaths has begun and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A community leader told of his shock at this news.

Peter Argyle, councillor for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, paid his condolences to the friends and family of the men found dead.

He said: “This news obviously came as a huge shock to the whole community of Ballater.

“Nobody knows the whole story at the moment as police are currently investigating it, but I know people are very concerned about what happened.

“Nothing like this incident has happened before here so it really has came as a shock to everybody.

“Clearly everyone would like to know what happened but we need to wait until it is properly investigated.

“My thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved – when anyone dies in the community you always feel sympathy to those close with them.”

A police presence remained at the property throughout Friday as officers investigated the deaths.

