North-east village hall given green light for renovation plans

Plans to renovate and extend a north-east village hall have been given the green light by council officials.

Proposals to refurbish New Aberdour Parish Hall had been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council – and now the plans have been approved.

Earlier this year, the project was awarded more than £400,000 from the National Lottery.

It is hoped the new facilities will allow more people in the community to benefit from social activities.

Outlining their decision, the council said: “The planning authority considers that the application is for a development that is in accordance with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.

“The application complies with Policy P3: Infill and householder developments within settlements (including home and work proposals) and Policy P1: Layout, siting and design of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017 as the proposal respects the scale and traditional exterior of the existing building with no adverse impact upon surrounding land uses.

“The development also complies with both Policy HE1: Protecting historic buildings, sites, and monuments and Policy RD1: Providing suitable services as the proposal would not adversely diminish the status of the existing building as a scheduled ancient monument whilst also raising no access or servicing implications.”