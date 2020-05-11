North-east village could feature street names inspired by Dracula novel

New streets in a north-east village could be named after the popular gothic novel Dracula.

The Buchan area committee, which will meet on Tuesday, has been recommended to approve street names for a new housing development in Cruden Bay, off the A975.

They are proposed to be called Westenra Gardens, Renfield Street, Renfield Park, Harker Place, Stoker Road and Stoker Close.

The names were put forward by the Cruden Community Council.

Originally, the developer Claymore Homes had put forward the names Nethermill Road, Chapel Hill Road, Errol View, Waterside View and Waterside Street for the roads.

The community council and local councillors were consulted on the suggested names and invited to put forward their opinions, or any other alternative names they thought would be appropriate.

Dracula was written by author Bram Stoker, and it is widely thought that Slains Castle was the inspiration behind the vampire tale.

Renfield refers to R. M. Renfield, a character in the novel, Harker to Jonathan Harker, one of the main protagonists and Westenra to Lucy Westenra, another of the characters and Dracula’s first victim in England.

Claire Glennie, roads development technical assistant said: “Cruden Community Council suggested Westenra, Renfield, Harker, Stoker and Dracula as alternatives after Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

“It is thought that Slains Castle offered inspiration to Bram Stoker while writing the novel.

“Westenra, Renfield, Harker and Stoker received no objections. Dracula received strong objections from community councillors and the developer.”

Although Bram Stoker was not from the north-east, there’s a number of connections between the author and the area.

Last year, a plaque was installed at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in Cruden Bay, acknowledging that the early chapters of Dracula were written there.

Slains Castle was also given listed building status, partly due to its connection.

Author Mike Shepherd, who lives in the area and has written about the connections in his book When Brave Men Shudder: the Scottish origins of Dracula, has also pointed out that there’s a number of alternative connections, such as links to 1902 novel The Mystery of the Sea which was inspired by a shipwreck north of Collieston Harbour, and Whinnyfold, where he wrote his book Lair of the White Worm.

He said: “There’s several connections to the village, it’s highly appropriate.

“Three of the street names are named after characters, and two of them after Bram Stoker himself.

“Dacre Stoker, his great grandnephew has come to visit me twice, and was supposed to come again last month but couldn’t due to the situation. It’s the closest the family can come to memories of him. Before that, we hadn’t had a Stoker here in 120 years.

“Bram Stoker wrote two other books set in Cruden Bay, part of them is in Doric.”

The go-ahead has also been given from the Stoker family for the naming to go ahead.

Ms Glennie added: “Formal contact has been made with Dacre Stoker, Bram Stoker’s grandson by the ward six members and Buchan area manager. Dacre Stoker has formally agreed to the use of Stoker for street naming purposes.”

Councillors will discuss the application when they meet on Tuesday.