North-east viaduct to be inspected over safety fears

Council officials are to carry out an inspection of a north-east viaduct after nearby paths were shut over safety fears.

Aberdeenshire Council was forced to shut paths on the banks of the River Ythan under Ellon Viaduct in May due to the “serious risk” of falling masonry from the underside of its arches.

The local authority’s structures team will carry out a week-long inspection of the crossing from next Monday.

It means the viaduct itself, which carries part of the Formartine and Buchan Way, will also be closed during daytime working hours, although it will reopen in the evening.

The council said in a statement: “While it is acknowledged that the inspection will coincide with the start of bridge replacement works at nearby Meiklemill and will inconvenience non-motorised access across the Ythan for a short period, it is absolutely vital that the condition of the viaduct is assessed as quickly as possible.

“It must be stressed, however, that the paths under the viaduct remain closed to all until further notice on safety grounds.”