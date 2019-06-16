North-east veterans’ service in plea for more funding

The boss of a “lifeline” support service for north-east veterans is pleading for continued funding.

Emily Clark, who works with Legion Scotland as well as being the co-ordinator of Veterans Community Support, is hoping the cash is renewed before it runs out next year.

As part of a wider national consortium, the scheme was funded through a £3 million grant in 2016, with the cash set to end next year.

Now researchers are assessing the users of the service, which puts volunteers in the homes of elderly veterans and their families, as well as running befriending events.

It has conducted more than 2,000 visits in the last two-and-a-half years.

Researchers from the University of the West of Scotland visited the group last week.

They are looking to gather information about how the service has impacted the lives of users.

The report produced would then be used by Legion Scotland and its partners to prove the need for extra funding.

Emily, who described the service as a “lifeline”, said: “We are trying to secure additional funding at the moment to allow us to continue the service beyond spring 2020 and want to demonstrate the importance of the work we’re doing.

“We hosted researchers from the University of West of Scotland, who are compiling first-hand accounts of how our service has helped the people we support.”

One service user, John McAuliffe, told the researchers about the help he receives from volunteer Steve Geddes.

Emily said: “He explained to the researchers that Steve even makes sure he’s had all his tablets, makes him tea before he leaves and has sorted out any number of odd jobs around the house, even cleaning out his freezer for him, which, I might add, is well above and beyond what we ask of our volunteers.

“That just goes to show how much the service means to our volunteers as well as our clients.

“All these things seem so minor to you or I, but they can seem insurmountable to an older person and not being able to see to them can really get people down.”