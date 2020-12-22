North-east vet donates £1,000 to Original 106 Christmas Appeal

A north-east veterinary surgeon has donated £1,000 to the Original 106 Christmas Appeal.

Chris Humes, of Chris Humes Ellon Veterinary Surgeon, handed the cheque over to Original 106 presenter Claire Stevenson and programme controller Craig Lumsden.

Now in its 14th year, the Original 106 Christmas Appeal aims to help families battling poverty in Aberdeen and throughout Grampian.

More than £4,500 has been raised since the launch of the 2020 appeal, which is even more critical this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donations are being collected in aid of CFINE for the appeal, which is backed by the Evening Express.

Chris Humes said: “I intended to do some donating earlier on in lockdown but I didn’t manage to get round to it.

“When I heard about the Original 106 Christmas Appeal I thought it would be nice to give something back to the community as a way of thanking my loyal clients.

“We’re been lucky in the sense that we’ve been able to keep going when a lot of people have been really struggling, so I think it’s important to give something back and help those most in need.”

It follows after the Original 106 Christmas Appeal was also handed a £2,000 cash boost from McNasty’s, on Summer Street.

Lisa Duthie, CFINE chief executive, said: “On behalf of CFINE, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Original 106 Christmas appeal. We are blown away by the generosity of the Original 106 listeners who have donated more than £4,500 to our cause.

“A special thank you to both the staff and customers of McNasty’s and Chris Hume for donating an incredible amount for our support services, benefitting hundreds of individuals and families. Together we can offer a helping hand to anyone who is going through a hard time.”

Original 106 programme control Craig Lumsden added: “We are thrilled at the response so far for the Original 106 Christmas 2020 appeal.

“These donations will make a huge difference to those struggling to make ends meet during the festive season.”

All donations must be shop-bought and brand new, newly purchased in original, undamaged packaging. Second-hand goods will not be accepted as donations.

Donations can be made direct to CFINE, either in person to their premises or ideally via supermarket online delivery services.

Delivery slots can be made for weekdays between 8am to 4pm to CFINE, 2 to 4 Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RW.

A donation page has also been set up which can be found at www.cfine.org/fundraisers/original-106-christmas-appeal-supported-by-the-evening-express