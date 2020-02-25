North-east venue to host night of European musical fusion

A musical performance with a European twist will take place at a north-east arts venue.

The Radford Kornas Duo will be playing at the Barn in Banchory this week.

Performing a programme of French and Spanish music, the duo consists of saxophonist Jonathan Radford and pianist Eleanor Kornas.

They are playing in Banchory as part of their Tunnell Trust Award tours.

Their music has been described as an exciting and colourful exploration of the cultural sympathy and musical styles of the two countries on either side of the Pyrenees.

They will be performing at the Barn tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from the Barn’s website.