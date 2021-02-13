North-east vaccination clinic to close early amid concern over weather conditions

A vaccination clinic in the north-east is to close early as snow drifts affect the surrounding roads.

The clinic in Macduff will now close at 5pm.

Anyone who had an appointment after that time will be contacted by a member of the vaccination team to get it rebooked.

Aberdeenshire Council has warned that conditions on the A97 at Macduff could require it to be closed.

The news comes as NHS Grampian reassured people who cannot attend their appointment safely that they can arrange a new time using the contact details on their letter.

Those who are able to attend are being asked to ensure they arrive on time, to prevent large queues from forming.