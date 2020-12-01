North-east university student wins annual competition for sixth year running

A student from an Aberdeen university has won a prestigious prize for the sixth year running.

Engineering student Liza van den Berg from Robert Gordon University (RGU) took home the top spot in the Energy Institute competition run by the Aberdeen and Highlands and Islands branch, which showcases the latest thinking and research from MSc students around energy.

It is the sixth year in a row that a student from RGU has won the prize.

Liza, who is graduating with a distinction in MSc Drilling and Well Engineering, was awarded the title for her thesis on ‘Reduction of Nitrogen Emissions in Drilling Operations on the Dutch Continental Shelf.’

© Robert Gordon University

She said: “I felt very lucky to have been selected from all my classmates to present my master’s project to the Energy Institute. Winning the contest has made me realise again that my project really was something special and very relevant to today’s industry.

“I would like to thank Petrogas E&P for sourcing my project, RGU for giving me the support and knowledge to be able to complete it and finally the Energy Institute for the opportunity to present it. I hope to use the experience in my future career.”

Six students were shortlisted from both RGU and Aberdeen University, and Liza was awarded £250.

Dr Mohamed Amish, oil and gas engineering programme leader at RGU’s School of Engineering, added: “I am incredibly proud of Liza for what she have achieved. She has demonstrated a strong understanding of the sector and vision as to how we tackle future challenges.”