North-east university scheme looking for rising star

An Aberdeen university has joined an energy industry body for an upcoming initiative.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) partnered with the Energy Industries Council (EIC) to present the 2019 EIC/RGU Rising Star MBA Award, which is designed to develop future leaders of the energy sector.

The winner of the prize will be awarded full tuition fees, worth £17,000 for the internationaly accredited MBA or MBA Oil and Gas Management courses at Aberdeen Business School, RGU, beginning in January.

A second prize of a £8,500 scholarship towards the course, or 50% off, will also be given out, while other shortlisted candidates will receive a £2,500 scholarship.

All applicants will be given £1,000 off the cost of the MBA programme.

Stuart Broadley, CEO at EIC, said: “We’re proud to once again work with RGU to find the industry’s next rising star.

“Existing practical experience, combined with RGU’s world-leading MBA programmes, will ensure the prizewinner’s full potential is brought to life creating industry’s leaders of tomorrow.”

Nominations for this year’s award are open to all EIC member companies and applicants can be based both in the UK or internationally.

Applications should be submitted by August 16.

Dr Ian Broadbent, director of the MBA programme at RGU, added: “We designed the Rising Star MBA Award together with EIC to enable innovative, committed and talented individuals to join the internationally recognised and accredited MBA programme at Robert Gordon University.

“We’re excited to partner with EIC again this year,” he added.

The winner will be announced at the EIC’s National Award Dinner in London in October.