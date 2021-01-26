North-east university offers more graduate apprenticeship places

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has announced further fully funded graduate apprenticeship places in Data Science and Business Management in response to high demand.

The courses, which begin next month cover subjects such as leadership, management and strategy as well as digital and data analytic skills – areas that are becoming increasingly important as businesses look to the future both during and post-pandemic.

Developed by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) in partnership with industry and the higher education sector, graduate apprenticeships are an innovative way for individuals to get qualified up to Master’s degree level while in paid employment.

They are designed by employers and industry and offered in key sectors that need highly skilled employees.

As a leading provider of graduate apprenticeships, RGU is already working in partnership with more than 240 businesses covering the length and breadth of Scotland.

In 2020, despite the pandemic, over 160 apprentices were enrolled in the university’s graduate apprenticeship programmes, highlighting their value for organisations to develop workforces in response to the challenging economic environment.

Professor Steve Olivier, Principal and Vice Chancellor at RGU, said: “Now more than ever, businesses are looking to strengthen their workforces to ensure that they have the right set of skills and capabilities that will allow them to survive and thrive in a post-pandemic world.

“The demand for graduate apprenticeships is testament to the important role they play in providing a high value and low cost option for employers to develop their workforces in line with business needs as the learning process is designed to fit with an organisation’s operational priorities and skills requirements.

“By retraining and upskilling staff, employers are better equipped to respond to changes brought on the pandemic.

“With a successful track record of working with a range of sectors across Scotland to deliver graduate apprenticeships, we are well placed to equip learners and businesses with the expertise that will support their future ambitions.”

The programme was always designed to be delivered primarily online to allow apprentices to spend most of their time in the workplace, but this is particularly relevant in the current environment where digital education has become the norm.

Apprentices can immediately put their improved skills into practice with the support of their employer and the university, allowing them to succeed in their role.