North-east university offers apprenticeships to Orkney residents

An Aberdeen university is set to offer apprenticeships to remote students.

People studying with Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Orkney will now be able to work locally as part of a graduate apprenticeship, as well as gaining their degree.

Named the Orkney Project, the university believes that the initiative will help to develop solutions to the challenges of island life.

The university is supporting 11 placements for its students in construction, business engineering and IT courses.

Cath Russell, who is carrying out a graduate apprenticeship at the European Marine Energy Centre, said: “I’m really enjoying learning the theory behind what I do in practice.

“I’m finding applying the theory to my own company is really helpful, it makes it more real if I can see it in action.

“I learn better by doing so being able to practically use my learning in my day to day job is great.”