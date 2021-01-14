North-east university launches new free short course

A north-east university is launching its next phase of free short courses aimed at helping build skills across Scotland.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) is offering 125 fully-funded places on its Introduction to Data Science with Python short course, which will provide individuals with the skills to thrive in a data driven economy.

It introduces Python as a tool for working with data and covers ethical and legal issues alongside the practical application of the data science lifecycle stages such as data cleaning, transformation, analysis, visualisation and reporting.

Funded places are supported through the Scottish Funding Council upskilling fund, with priority given to those who are unemployed or at risk of unemployment.

Professor Liz Hancock, vice-principal for academic development and student experience, said: “The SFC Upskilling Fund is such a welcome contribution to tackling the skills shortage in Scotland, and it allowed us to give over 400 fully-funded places for our portfolio of short courses last year.

“We are delighted to build on that success offering 125 places to the Introduction to Data Science course.

“The university has a long history of providing relevant industry-focused teaching and professional development which is responsive to regional and national skills needs, and there has been an enormous increase in demand for data scientists across almost every industry sector.”

For more information, visit https://www.rgu.ac.uk/upskill