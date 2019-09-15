North-east university gives support to £8 million digital research centre

A north-east university will support a new £8 million research centre exploring how digital technology will impact the future of work.

The Digital Futures at Work Research Centre (DigIT) will operate from the business schools of the universities of Sussex and Leeds.

It will be supported by Professor Claire Wallace from Aberdeen University, who will provide expertise in digital working in rural areas of Scotland.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The research centre will launch at the start of 2020 and has secured £8M in Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) funding over a five-year period – one of four recipients.

Prof Wallace said: “The University of Aberdeen has a track record in digital communications in rural areas and we will be exploring new dimensions of digital work and the platform economy – using innovative ways of linking producers and consumers of services with artificial intelligence.”